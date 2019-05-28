From women's safety, religious harmony to national security, here's what Indian-Australians expect from Modi 2.0

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come back to power with a resounding victory in 2019 general elections.





It is the first time in the history of independent India that a non-Congress government has returned to power.





Narendra Modi replicated his 2014 success in 2019 elections with more people voting for Bhartiya Janta Party than last time.





As Mr Modi himself said in his first address to the newly elected members of his party, this huge victory has brought more significant responsibilities, we asked Indians living in Australia, about their expectations from Mr Modi in his second term.





Many said that improving the state of the education sector should be his priority but Melbourne- based Mr Peter wants the PM to strengthen national security.





“The way terrorists from neighbouring countries come to India and attack our Jawans and citizens is unacceptable. Mr Modi should be stern on this issue, and our borders should be safe at any cost,” he said.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India. Source: EPA





Narendra Modi had prominently raised the issue of terrorism during his election campaign and the Indian Air Force strike on Balakot in Pakistan shaped people’s opinion ahead of polls.





“We have given Mr Modi a huge majority. Now he should solve the Kashmir issue for good,” Melbourne-based Sanjeev said. He also wants a boost for ancient Indian language Sanskrit along with Hindi.





Sydney-based Maneesha wants woman safety to be Mr Modi’s priority.





“With country progressing, females have to move out of the house, towns and country too. Moreover, the lack of safety hinders this movement. It discourages woman to go out and achieve their dream. This should change,” said Maneesha.





Dr Rakesh Patel from Blacktown hopes Mr Modi will travel around the world and improve India's image.





“I want Modiji to continue to promote India at world level as he did during the last five years. The world talked and knew about corruptions and scams for 60 years of Congress term. Last five years there is no scam, and also the world is taking and knowing about India,” Dr Patel said.





Rajeev Kumar of Melbourne wants religious harmony to be promoted.



