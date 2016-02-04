SBS Hindi

Australia signs one of the biggest trade deals ever

Trade Minister Andrew Robb signs the TPP in New Zealand

Trade Minister Andrew Robb signs the TPP in New Zealand Source: AAP

Published 4 February 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 4 February 2016 at 7:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement has been signed in Auckland. This is one of the biggest trade deals ever involving 12 countries and 40% of the world's total GDP. Australia is also a signatory to this agreement. Tune in to know more.

