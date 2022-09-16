SBS Hindi

There will be more floods in Australia this summer

Storm clouds hover over Brisbane's CBD

Storm clouds hover over Brisbane's CBD

Published 16 September 2022 at 10:33am
By Debora Groake, Priyanka Hatwalne
According to Australia's weather bureau, the Pacific Ocean is experiencing another La Nina event, which could contribute to higher rainfall this summer. This podcast will explain what La Nina is and why it matters.

