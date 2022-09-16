There will be more floods in Australia this summer

LISTEN TO
The portrait of Queen Elizabeth the Second has always been an integral part of Australian currency. But from next year... new coins will display King Charles the Third's face.
SBS Hindi
14/09/202204:33
LISTEN TO
The government will continue to pay pandemic leave payments indefinitely. Payments of $540 were due to expire this month. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, announced yesterday that state and territory leaders have agreed to continue payments as long as isolation is required.
SBS Hindi
15/09/202206:20
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202207:55