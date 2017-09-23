SBS Hindi

Australia to help fight domestic violence in the Pacific

Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Concetta Fierravanti-Wells at the recent Pacific Islands Forum

Malcolm Turnbull, left, and Concetta Fierravanti-Wells at the recent Pacific Islands Forum Source: AAP

Published 23 September 2017 at 3:56pm, updated 23 September 2017 at 3:58pm
By Marija Zivic
Source: SBS
Australia is part of a new global push to help prevent domestic violence across the Pacific Island nations. The Turnbull Government has promised an extra $6.5 million in a deal signed with the European Union and the United Nations.

