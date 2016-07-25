SBS Hindi

Australia To Review 'Lone Wolf" Attacks

Greg Moriarty & Malcolm Turnbull

Greg Moriarty & Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 25 July 2016 at 4:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has asked Australia's counter-terrorism coordinator to examine how to prevent so-called "lone-wolf" attacks, those generated by lone individuals. The review will assess what lessons can be learned from recent tragedies in France and the United States and Germany, among others, that killed scores of people.

