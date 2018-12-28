Australian commentator's jibe on Indian Opener Mayank Agarwal sparks row

Debutant Mayank Agarwal made the most of his opportunity scoring 76 off 161 balls against Australia in a knock that also included eight fours and a six on the first day of the Boxing Day Test Match in Melbourne.





However, Australian commentator Kerry O'Keefe, who was doing commentary while Mayank was batting, blurted out an avoidable comment on air that didn't go down well with the Indian fans.





“Apparently, he (Mayank Agarwal) got the triple against the railways canteen staff," said Mr O'Keefe referring to the batsman's scintillating triple century in a 2017 Ranji match. He also added the bowlers from the said team were "chefs and waiters".





As expected, the fiery commentator was subsequently reprehended for his controversial remarks on social media which made headlines across Australia and India.





Underfire from the netizens, Mr O'Keefe later apologised for his remarks, saying, "I was mentioning the runs Agarwal got in first-class cricket in India and there's been a reaction. There was no way I was demeaning the standard, it was tongue in cheek. There are lots of runs scored so apologies if anyone out there took offence".





Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and commentator Surender Khanna has called for Mr Keefe's removal from the commentary box at least for the next few matches.





Follow us on FACEBOOK and TWITTER





