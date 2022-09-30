Australian drivers brace for upcoming petrol price hike

LISTEN TO
The group claiming responsibility for the Optus data breach has said it has deleted the stolen data and dropped its ransom demands. In response to the cyberattack, the Federal Government blamed Optus and criticised it for not protecting consumers. However, Optus says it is doing everything it can to ensure consumers are protected.
28/09/202205:09
New housing infrastructure has been developed in the remote Northern Territory Tiwi town of Pirlangimpi, looking to address issues about chronic overcrowding. However, there are concerns that a planned increase in rental prices will make housing unaffordable for many in remote communities.
29/09/202206:44
World Tourism Day was observed on 27 September under the theme 'Rethinking Tourism'. This SBS Hindi interview features Poornima Patil talking about her travel experiences around the world during the last 30 years.
28/09/202211:55