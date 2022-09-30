SBS Hindi

Australian drivers brace for upcoming petrol price hike

PETROL STATION STOCK

A man pumps petrol at a service station in Melbourne (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE

Published 30 September 2022 at 1:52pm
By Sean Wales
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Drivers getting ready for a petrol price hike in coming days, with the return of the full fuel excise tax. The tax was halved by the previous Morrison government six months ago as a measure to ease the cost of living. The competition regulator is warning it will take steps against any fuel retailers found to be overcharging.

