Australian healthcare system under enormous pressure as COVID cases rise

Published 13 January 2022 at 1:14pm
The Omicron surge is putting enormous pressure on the Australian healthcare system as the number of coronavirus cases exceeds over one million across the country. Shortages of staff in hospitals and fatigued frontline workers are pushing the health system to the brink, which has already been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
