Australian Indian Film 'Love n love only.'

Set in Australia, this is the first English film for which noted Indian music composer, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed original songs and score.





The songs for the film is performed by Australian singer Rachael Leahcar, who was a finalist in the Voice Australia, and was going on tour with Delta Goodrem.





The film looks at love from an Indian's perspective, and as director Julian says," It appeals to audiences from various cultures".





Rohit Kalia, who was Mr. India Australia in 2014, plays the lead role and female lead is played by an Australian girl - Stacey.





Other actors who have theatre and film background include Shashi Dandekar, Suparna Mallick, Ambika Asthana, Shekhar Mehta, Anton Manojkumar, Laurence Nath, Ben Cork, Rob Osborne, Vikas Seghal, etc





Tune in to find out how director conceived the idea and how lead actor Rohit managed to get into this role.









