Australian Indian Film 'Love n love only.'

Film Poster

Film Poster Source: Julian Karikalan

Published 6 June 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 9 June 2016 at 9:02am
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

"Love and Love Only" is a cross-cultural romantic drama between an Indian International student and a working class Australian girl. Anita Barar speaks with director Julian Karikalan and lead actor Rohit kalra to know more about it.

Set in Australia, this is the first English film for which noted Indian music composer, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed original songs and score.

Music director Ilaiyaraaja
Source: Julian Kerikalan


 

 

The songs for the film is performed by Australian singer Rachael Leahcar, who was a finalist in the Voice Australia, and was going on tour with Delta Goodrem.

The film looks at love from an Indian's perspective, and as director Julian says," It appeals to audiences from various cultures".

Love and Love Only Poster
Source: Julian Karikalan


Rohit Kalia, who was Mr. India Australia in 2014, plays the lead role and female lead is played by an Australian girl - Stacey.

Other actors who have theatre and film background include Shashi Dandekar, Suparna Mallick, Ambika Asthana, Shekhar Mehta, Anton Manojkumar, Laurence Nath, Ben Cork, Rob Osborne, Vikas Seghal, etc

Tune in to find out how director conceived the idea and how lead actor Rohit managed to get into this role.

 

