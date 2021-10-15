Australian-made rover might land on the moon in five years

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Australian-made rover might land on the moon in five yearsPlay05:53SBS HindiOther ways to listen Australia's lunar rover could be making the moon its home in a few years Source: NASAGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.98MB)Published 15 October 2021 at 12:32pm, updated 15 October 2021 at 12:39pmBy Sofija PetrovicPresented by Anita BararSource: SBS Australia has signed a deal with NASA to build a lunar rover. The semi-autonomous rover could blast off within five years. It will collect lunar soil containing oxygen.Published 15 October 2021 at 12:32pm, updated 15 October 2021 at 12:39pmBy Sofija PetrovicPresented by Anita BararSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.AdvertisementREAD MOREVictoria readies 'staged and safe' plan to bring back international studentsREAD MOREAustralian research tackles sustainable living that's off the planetREAD MOREReactivated India-Australia adoption program sees first family adopt Indian child in Northern TerritoryShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह