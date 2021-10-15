SBS Hindi

Australian-made rover might land on the moon in five years

Australia's lunar rover could be making the moon its home in a few years

Australia's lunar rover could be making the moon its home in a few years Source: NASA

Published 15 October 2021 at 12:32pm, updated 15 October 2021 at 12:39pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Anita Barar
Australia has signed a deal with NASA to build a lunar rover. The semi-autonomous rover could blast off within five years. It will collect lunar soil containing oxygen.

