Australian Open 2016 : Will Sania-Hingis lift this trophy too?

Sania Mirza & Martina Hingis

Sania Mirza & Martina Hingis Source: Sania Mirza :Facebook

Published 23 January 2016 at 4:46pm
The World No. 1 doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis easily won their first-round Australian Open match against the Brazilian-Colombian combine of Teliana Periera and Mariana Duque Mariño, beating them in straight sets - 6-2, 6-3.The match, which took just over an hour, saw the top-ranked Indo-Swiss pair outhit their competitors with 30 winners to 19 and more accurate serving - the pair won 60% of their first serves and took their rivals to break point a strong 12 times - of which they successfully broke their serve on 7 occasions.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports…………..

