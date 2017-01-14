Australian Open Preview

SBS Hindi

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic after winning a point against Daria Gavrilova of Australia at the 2016 Australian Open

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic after winning a point against Daria Gavrilova of Australia at the 2016 Australian Open

Published 14 January 2017 at 6:56pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 11:25am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Anita Barar
Melbourne is all set to see some of the tennis world's biggest, who would take to the courts in Melbourne for the Australian Open. The Open, the first of the four global Grand Slam tennis events of the year, is held annually in the last two weeks of January in Melbourne - drawing crowds from all over the world. A feature presented by Anita Barar

The Australian Open is offering a record $50-million in prize money for winners this year, a 14 per cent increase from the 2016 event.

 

A first round loser will walk away with $50,000, while women and men singles winners will receive $3.7-million.

 

But beyond prize money for players - the Australian Open provides economic benefits to Victoria.

 

Tennis Australia's Tom Larner says says the Grand Slam injected more than $278-million into the state's economy in 2016 - up from $245.5 million in 2014 and an almost 70 per cent increase on 2008.

The 105th edition of the Australian Open will take place at Melbourne Park between 16-29 January.

 

The tournament will consist of events for professional players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles play.

 

Junior and wheelchair players will also compete in singles and doubles tournaments.

 

 

