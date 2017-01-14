Australian Open Preview

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Australian Open is offering a record $50-million in prize money for winners this year, a 14 per cent increase from the 2016 event.











A first round loser will walk away with $50,000, while women and men singles winners will receive $3.7-million.











But beyond prize money for players - the Australian Open provides economic benefits to Victoria.











Tennis Australia's Tom Larner says says the Grand Slam injected more than $278-million into the state's economy in 2016 - up from $245.5 million in 2014 and an almost 70 per cent increase on 2008.





The 105th edition of the Australian Open will take place at Melbourne Park between 16-29 January.











The tournament will consist of events for professional players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles play.











Junior and wheelchair players will also compete in singles and doubles tournaments.















