Australian Sports Stars Cook Up A Storm!

Stephanie Rice and Michael Kasprowicz

Stephanie Rice and Michael Kasprowicz Source: CurryFlickr/sara Marlowe. Michael and Stephanie photos supplied

Published 4 October 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 6:05pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Former Australian test cricketer and fast bowler, Michael Kasprowicz, is trading his cricket whites for chef whites and will go head to head against three-time Olympic gold medallist, Stephanie Rice in a curry cook-off on 6 October 2016.it's all for a worthy cause so tune in to hear their lively chat in an exclusive with Kumud Merani. Learn about their inspiration and love for India and curries!

