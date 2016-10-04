Australian Sports Stars Cook Up A Storm!

Stephanie Rice and Michael Kasprowicz Source: CurryFlickr/sara Marlowe. Michael and Stephanie photos supplied
Published 4 October 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 4 October 2016 at 6:05pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Former Australian test cricketer and fast bowler, Michael Kasprowicz, is trading his cricket whites for chef whites and will go head to head against three-time Olympic gold medallist, Stephanie Rice in a curry cook-off on 6 October 2016.it's all for a worthy cause so tune in to hear their lively chat in an exclusive with Kumud Merani. Learn about their inspiration and love for India and curries!
