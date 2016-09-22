Australian stories with an Indian flavour : Pavlova and Pappdums

SBS Hindi

Published 22 September 2016 at 1:31pm
By Harita Mehta
Nitasha Thomsons first book, Pavlova and Pappadums, is a collection of eight charming short stories highlighting the nuances of life as an Indian immigrant in modern day Australia. For Ms Thomson, who has lived here for more than 30 years and is a vegetarian, a very different diet was one of the major hurdles she faced in the early years. Each story provides a snapshot of just what faces immigrants living in our country. Harita Mehta talks to Nitasha about her book.

