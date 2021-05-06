SBS Hindi

Australian stuck in India takes federal government to court over travel ban

Lawyer Michael Bradley

Lawyer Michael Bradley has questioned the right of the government to criminalise travel from India. Source: SBS

Published 6 May 2021 at 3:03pm
By SBS News
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Australian citizen Gary Newman has launched legal action against the Morrison government over the travel ban with India. The 73-year-old man is stuck in India since March last year. Mr Newman's lawyer Michael Bradley lodged their challenge in a federal court in Sydney on Wednesday.

