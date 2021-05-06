Australian stuck in India takes federal government to court over travel ban

Lawyer Michael Bradley has questioned the right of the government to criminalise travel from India. Source: SBS
Published 6 May 2021 at 3:03pm
By SBS News
Presented by Vrishali Jain

Australian citizen Gary Newman has launched legal action against the Morrison government over the travel ban with India. The 73-year-old man is stuck in India since March last year. Mr Newman's lawyer Michael Bradley lodged their challenge in a federal court in Sydney on Wednesday.
