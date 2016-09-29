SBS Hindi

Australian Team ready for Kabaddi World Cup 2016!

Australian Kabbadi Team

Australian Kabbadi Team Source: SBS HINDi

Published 29 September 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 4:53pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad (India) is all set to bring nations belonging to diverse geographies Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Poland, South Korea, Thailand and United States of America - to the home of Kabaddi.With the platform set for the worlds best to take on each other, the sport is all set to take its next big leap.Here in Australia Boys are getting ready to take on the mighty India.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports....

