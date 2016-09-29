Australian Team ready for Kabaddi World Cup 2016!

Australian Kabbadi Team Source: SBS HINDi
Published 29 September 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 29 September 2016 at 4:53pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The 2016 Kabaddi World Cup in Ahmedabad (India) is all set to bring nations belonging to diverse geographies Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Poland, South Korea, Thailand and United States of America - to the home of Kabaddi.With the platform set for the worlds best to take on each other, the sport is all set to take its next big leap.Here in Australia Boys are getting ready to take on the mighty India.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports....
