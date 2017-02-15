SBS Hindi

Australians targeted in latest IS video

Justice Minister Michael Keenan

Justice Minister Michael Keenan Source: AAP

Published 15 February 2017 at 5:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:18am
By Aileen Phillips, Luke Walker
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Three senior figures within Australia's Islamic community have been told they are targeted for execution in the latest chilling propaganda video released by the self proclaimed Islamic State (IS) group. Tune in for a feature packaged by Aileen Phillips and Luke waters, which is presented by Anita Barar

Available in other languages
