Australians urged to get flu vaccine amid coronavirus spread

Flu Vaccine research, improved vaccines

Boy getting a shot at doctor's office Source: Getty Images/JGI/Tom Grill

Published 9 March 2020 at 3:16pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, Australians are being urged to get their flu vaccinations ahead of winter.

Supplies of the 2020 flu vaccine have arrived at chemists across Australia.

Doctors say it's more important than ever to build up herd immunity in order to help protect vulnerable people and lessen the burden on the healthcare system.

Highlights:

  • Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the government's website, and can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.
  • People who are concerned they may have contracted the virus are advised to call their doctor before visiting or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
Pharmacist Danielle Cummings, who works at Terry White Chemmart in Melbourne says with the coronavirus causing heightened health concerns among the Australian public, staff are expecting unprecedented demand.

"We are expecting an increase in enquires and demand this year because it is very important to protect yourself from influenza virus and not to put too much pressure on the health system with the impending cases of coronavirus. We are usually encouraging patients to be vaccinated in Autumn, which will protect them for the peak of the flu season, which is usually between June and September," she said.

More than 313,000 Australians were infected with the flu last year, and 900 people died.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Australia is now 80, with at least 18 believed to have contracted the disease locally.

Across the globe, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 109,000, with more than 3,800 deaths.

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a health practitioner. 

