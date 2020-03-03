How to protect your family from COVID-19 coronavirus?

New South Wales Health has announced that the state will now permit pharmacies to give the flu vaccine to kids as young as ten - the previous age limit being 16.





The state's Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard says that people mustn't forget that the vaccination is crucial - especially for the elderly and children under 5.





Mr Hazzard also said that simply washing your hands is the most effective way to avoid the spread of both the flu and coronavirus.





NSW Minister for Heath Brad Hazzard Source: AAP





