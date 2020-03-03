SBS Hindi

How to protect your family from COVID-19 coronavirus?

Indian family

Son running to greet his father Source: Getty Images

Published 3 March 2020 at 3:42pm
By Bernadette Clarke
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The coronavirus continues to spread around the globe with 88,000 infections and 3,000 deaths. Seventy-eight-year-old Perth man James Kwan is the first person in Australia to die because of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Since his death, New South Wales Health and the Australian government have spoken out on how we can ensure the virus does not continue to spread. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family in Australia.

New South Wales Health has announced that the state will now permit pharmacies to give the flu vaccine to kids as young as ten - the previous age limit being 16.

The state's Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard says that people mustn't forget that the vaccination is crucial - especially for the elderly and children under 5.

Mr Hazzard also said that simply washing your hands is the most effective way to avoid the spread of both the flu and coronavirus. 

NSW Minister for Heath Brad Hazzard Source: AAP


