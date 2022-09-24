Australians with childhood dementia need more support: advocates

Professor Suresh Bhargava, a well-known multidisciplinary scientist at RMIT University said ‘It is an everlasting memory’ having met Queen at the House of Lords. He was one of the recipients of Commonwealth Academic Scholarship in 1979 for his PhD in England. This year, he was a recipient of Member of the Order (AM) award for Queen’s Birthday Honour. In this interview, he shared the details of the meeting and his thoughts on Commonwealth.