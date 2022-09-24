SBS Hindi

Australians with childhood dementia need more support: advocates

SBS Hindi

Jessie Mei Mei and her mother, Cindy Lorenz_SBS News.jpg

Jessie Mei Mei and her mother, Cindy Lorenz

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 September 2022 at 12:12pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week [[19 – 25 September 2022]], a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.

Published 24 September 2022 at 12:12pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_210922_settlementGuide_australiaWarsWeb.mp3 image

'द फ्रंटियर वॉरस्' एक शब्द है जिसका इस्तेमाल अक्सर कलोनियल सेटलरस् और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्वदेशी लोगों के बीच, ब्रिटिश समझौते के दौरान 100 से अधिक वर्षों के हिंसक संघर्षों का वर्णन करने के लिए किया जाता है। भले ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा राष्ट्र है जो विदेशों में लड़े गए युद्धों में अपनी भागीदारी का सम्मान करता है, फिर भी इसे उस संघर्ष को स्वीकार करना बाकी है जिसने इसे आज देश बना दिया है।

SBS Hindi

21/09/202213:30
LISTEN TO
HINDI_UN ASSEMBLY 200922.mp3 image

As the 2022 UN General Assembly opens in New York, climate change, human rights, freedom of the press, rising food costs, and mass displacement and dislocation are top of the agenda. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the 2022 U-N General Assembly by emphasising the importance of promoting and executing the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in 2015.

SBS Hindi

20/09/202208:03
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_180922_sureshBhargava_queenMeet.mp3 image

Professor Suresh Bhargava, a well-known multidisciplinary scientist at RMIT University said ‘It is an everlasting memory’ having met Queen at the House of Lords. He was one of the recipients of Commonwealth Academic Scholarship in 1979 for his PhD in England. This year, he was a recipient of Member of the Order (AM) award for Queen’s Birthday Honour. In this interview, he shared the details of the meeting and his thoughts on Commonwealth.

SBS Hindi

18/09/202208:59
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tu-NRI-Banega-820-X-312--FB-banner.png

'Tu NRI Banega’ An interactive Hindi show in a mainstream festival

penny_wong.jpg

SBS Hindi News 23 September 2022: Australian Government's stance on Taiwan remains the same

OPTUS STOCK

SBS Hindi News 22 September 2022: Millions of Optus customers' data compromised in massive cyber attack

AFL HAWKS JUSTIN REEVES PRESSER

SBS Hindi News 21 September 2022: Independent panel to investigate alleged racism targeting First Nations players