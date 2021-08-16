Australia's CALD communities gamble less, but at higher risk: Research

SBS Hindi

gambling

Support is available for anyone affected by gambling. Contact the Multicultural Problem Gambling Service for NSW on 1800 856 800. Source: Unsplash/Chris Liverani

Published 16 August 2021 at 10:55am, updated 16 August 2021 at 2:12pm
By Preeti Jabbal
The Australian Gambling Research Centre says people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities in Australia tend to gamble less than the overall population. But they are likely to be at a higher risk of developing problems, including financial and mental health issues. Kalpana Sriram from the Multicultural Problem Gambling Service for New South Wales explains the impact of gambling on the Australian-Indian community and the help available to them.

Note: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this series/interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your mental health professional or gambling support services for clear advice on your situation.

www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au/hindi
 provides a list of services for people affected by gambling. Free counselling, information and support are available 24/7 on 1800 858 858. Contact the 
Multicultural Problem Gambling Service for NSW
 on 1800 856 800. 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


