SBS Hindi

'Australia's mechanisms quite advanced'

SBS Hindi

Dr Saumitra Mukherjee in Brisbane

Dr Saumitra Mukherjee in Brisbane Source: Dr Saumitra Mukherjee

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 7:13pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian Environmentalist Dr Saumitra Mukherjee was recently in Australia for an International conference in Brisbane. We spoke to Dr Mukherjee to know more about the issues discussed in this conference and areas of collaboration between the two countries. Tune in for more...

Published 1 October 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 1 October 2016 at 7:13pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels