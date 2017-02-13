SBS Hindi

Australia's Millennials feel gloom about the future

Published 13 February 2017 at 11:21am, updated 13 February 2017 at 11:23am
By Harita Mehta, Nina Stevens
Source: SBS
Less than a tenth of Australian millennials feel optimistic about the future, with particular concerns over housing affordability, terrorism and healthcare. The results are from an annual survey place Australian millennials far behind their global counterparts.

