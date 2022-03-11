Australia's response to those fleeing Afghanistan and Ukraine is 'disappointing'

Published 11 March 2022 at 1:55pm, updated 11 March 2022 at 1:58pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
In Australia, there are around 5,000 Afghan refugees who have temporary visas, including those with three-year temporary protection visas or five-year safe haven enterprise visas. Following the approval of 1,700 temporary visas for Ukrainians who fled their country, former Afghan interpreters and temporary visa holders are now urging the federal government to process their visa applications and safely bring their families here.
