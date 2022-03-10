Flight ticket prices on India-Australia route could come down soon: AITTC

Published 10 March 2022 at 4:27pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 4:40pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Chairman of non-profit Australian Indian Travel and Tourism Council, Sandip Hor, said India's decision to allow scheduled international from 27 March could result in a drop in airfares. He said commercial airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Malaysian Airlines and Thai Airways would operate from India the same way as they did before the pandemic. This will increase the supply of seats. Air India and Qantas currently operate direct flights on New Delhi-Sydney and New Delhi-Melbourne routes.
Published 10 March 2022 at 4:27pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 4:40pm