SBS Hindi

Flight ticket prices on India-Australia route could come down soon: AITTC

SBS Hindi

Passengers at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Passengers at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Source: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2022 at 4:27pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 4:40pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS

Chairman of non-profit Australian Indian Travel and Tourism Council, Sandip Hor, said India's decision to allow scheduled international from 27 March could result in a drop in airfares. He said commercial airlines such as Singapore Airlines, Malaysian Airlines and Thai Airways would operate from India the same way as they did before the pandemic. This will increase the supply of seats. Air India and Qantas currently operate direct flights on New Delhi-Sydney and New Delhi-Melbourne routes.

Published 10 March 2022 at 4:27pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 4:40pm
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
READ MORE

India lifts ban on international flights from 27 March



READ MORE

India changes rules for international arrivals

Advertisement


READ MORE

Settlement Guide: How is Australia reopening for international students?



Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'