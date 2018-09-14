SBS Hindi

"Be inspired and do something that will inspire others"

Preeti Daga with Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC

Preeti Daga with Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC

Published 14 September 2018 at 4:32pm
By Pallavi Jain
Several members and organisations from the Indian community received recognition this year at Victoria's Multicultural Awards for Excellence. Among them was Preeti Daga who was 'highly commended' in the Emerging Leadership in Multiculturism Award category.

Preeti Daga came to Australia 10 years ago in 2008. 

She received recognition by the Governor of Victoria Hon Linda Dessau AC, in a ceremony held in Melbourne, for being a strong advocate for diversity and gender equality through her work and for organising outreach programs to encourage South Asian communities’ participation in sports.

Ms Daga has also been at the forefront of promoting trade and business relations between Victoria and India.  She told SBS Hindi that she was very very happy.

"It’s a deep honour to get this kind of an award from the Governor of Victoria. This is a recognition for all the people in the community who work and work voluntarily. I am deeply touched, honoured and humbled by this award."



Preeti Daga says that she is a huge fan of how Australia works and the opportunity it presents.

"I am very privileged to be part of some of the really large organization that are involved with the community like the AFL, Cricket Australia, Bully Zero foundation and the Australia India Business Council in Victoria."

Preeti Daga with her husband Vishal Raizada
Preeti Daga with her husband Vishal Raizada


For the young Indian-Australians, Preeti's message is: "Be inspired and do something that will inspire others like I was by the people who were working in this space when I came here."      
Preeti Daga
Preeti Daga


