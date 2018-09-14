"Be inspired and do something that will inspire others"

Preeti Daga came to Australia 10 years ago in 2008.





She received recognition by the Governor of Victoria Hon Linda Dessau AC, in a ceremony held in Melbourne, for being a strong advocate for diversity and gender equality through her work and for organising outreach programs to encourage South Asian communities’ participation in sports.





Ms Daga has also been at the forefront of promoting trade and business relations between Victoria and India. She told SBS Hindi that she was very very happy.





"It’s a deep honour to get this kind of an award from the Governor of Victoria. This is a recognition for all the people in the community who work and work voluntarily. I am deeply touched, honoured and humbled by this award."











Preeti Daga says that she is a huge fan of how Australia works and the opportunity it presents.





"I am very privileged to be part of some of the really large organization that are involved with the community like the AFL, Cricket Australia, Bully Zero foundation and the Australia India Business Council in Victoria."





Preeti Daga with her husband Vishal Raizada Source: Preeti Daga



