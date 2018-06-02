"Be very careful when you get your daughter married to an NRI": Dr Ranjana Kumari

Source: Getty Images
Published 2 June 2018 at 7:44pm, updated 4 June 2018 at 3:55pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
In an unprecedented move, the Indian Government has revoked the passports of five Non-Resident Indians over allegations of matrimonial abuse. To know more about this issue we spoke to Director at Centre for Social Research and women's rights activist Dr Ranjana Kumari and ANI's Amritsar Bureau Chief, Aseem Bassi.
