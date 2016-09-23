SBS Hindi

Beach Soccer with NSW Police

Beach Soccer at Coogee Beach

Beach Soccer at Coogee Beach

Published 23 September 2016
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

NSW Police has organized beach soccer with International Students at Coogee beach this Sunday (25th September) The event begins at 8am and goes on till 4pm. Besides Soccer there will be other stalls as well at the venue. We spoke to NSW Police's Detective Superintendent Gavin Dengate and NSW Policy Policy Manager Shobha Sharma to know more...

