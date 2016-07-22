SBS Hindi

Beauty pageant bid to better represent Australia's diversity

Magnolia Maminydjama Maymuru (L) and Beza Mickan-Whit

Magnolia Maminydjama Maymuru (L) and Beza Mickan-Whit

Published 22 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
For the first time in the pageant's history, Miss World Australia has an Indigenous finalist and a finalist of African descent...This competition is underway now...so will Australia get its first Miss World Australia of Aboriginal or African origin?

