Beauty pageant bid to better represent Australia's diversity

Magnolia Maminydjama Maymuru (L) and Beza Mickan-Whit Source: SBS
Published 22 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the first time in the pageant's history, Miss World Australia has an Indigenous finalist and a finalist of African descent...This competition is underway now...so will Australia get its first Miss World Australia of Aboriginal or African origin?
Published 22 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share