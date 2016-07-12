SBS Hindi

Benifits of Bilingualism

Bilingualism

Bilingualism

Published 12 July 2016 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Australia's diverse population speaks more than 300 languages making it one of the most multilingual countries in the world.Yet experts warn we could face a crisis in foreign language education with a monocultural mindset of "English is not enough"This mentality is turning multilingual students into monolingual English speakers!We are asking CLA students across Australia: What does learning a language mean to you.For more information go to: sbs.com.au/nlc

