Benifits of Bilingualism

Bilingualism Source: Dusan Manik
Published 12 July 2016 at 6:51pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Australia's diverse population speaks more than 300 languages making it one of the most multilingual countries in the world.Yet experts warn we could face a crisis in foreign language education with a monocultural mindset of "English is not enough"This mentality is turning multilingual students into monolingual English speakers!We are asking CLA students across Australia: What does learning a language mean to you.For more information go to: sbs.com.au/nlc
