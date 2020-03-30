Beware of scammers during COVID -19 pandemic

Source: Supplied
Published 30 March 2020 at 6:39pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The president of the United Indian Associations Inc. Mr. Sreeni Pillamarri warns the community to beware of scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Sydney areas of Cherrybrook, Pennant Hills, Pendle Hill, and Thornleigh elderly residents have complained about some teenagers knocking at their door offering to purchase and deliver groceries to their doorstep. Some gullible people gave them a list and the money for the purchases but never saw their groceries or the scammers again. Tune In to hear the details.
Published 30 March 2020 at 6:39pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share