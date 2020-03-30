SBS Hindi

Beware of scammers during COVID -19 pandemic

SBS Hindi

Break Ins

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 March 2020 at 6:39pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

The president of the United Indian Associations Inc. Mr. Sreeni Pillamarri warns the community to beware of scammers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Sydney areas of Cherrybrook, Pennant Hills, Pendle Hill, and Thornleigh elderly residents have complained about some teenagers knocking at their door offering to purchase and deliver groceries to their doorstep. Some gullible people gave them a list and the money for the purchases but never saw their groceries or the scammers again. Tune In to hear the details.

Published 30 March 2020 at 6:39pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024