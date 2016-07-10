SBS Hindi

BEWARE! There can be thefts even when you are flying

SBS Hindi

Aircraft cabin

Aircraft cabin Source: Flickr/Matthew Hurst

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When you board an aircraft and put the luggage in the overhead cabin, have you ever thought after that that your luggage or items in it can be stolen from there? According to media reports this year alone there have been cases were passengers have alleged that items worth thousands or even millions of dollars have been stolen from overhead lockers. To know more on this issue we spoke to Aviation reporter with The Wall Street Journal, Gaurav Raghuvanshi and asked him for a few tips on how to avoid the possibility of such a theft. The views expressed here are for your information only, for any advice on travel safety please seek professional advice.

Published 10 July 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 13 July 2016 at 2:18pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds