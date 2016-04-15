Source: Madi Das
Published 15 April 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 1:35am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
'Bhakti without Borders' is a rather apt name for an album of bhajans that was nominated for the 58th Grammy Awards in the 'Best new age album' category. Eleven bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna have made it to the prestigious list. why "without borders"? All of these songs have been composed by various artists from across the world — from Australia to America, from England to India. The producer Madi Das, with 11 singers are part of a not-for-profit group that produces Indian religious music. Funds from sale of the music provide food and education to poor girls in Vrindavan.
Published 15 April 2016 at 6:41pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 1:35am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share