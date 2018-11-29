SBS Hindi

Bharat Army releases fan anthem for India vs Australia summer series

Bharat Army

Source: Bharat Army

Published 29 November 2018
By Mosiqi Acharya
Rahul Sharma and Mihir Ganesha chat with SBS Hindi on their new anthem and plans to cheer for Team India

More than 60 members of the Bharat Army in Australia have come together and released a fan anthem to welcome Team India to Australia for the big series against Australia.

Composed, directed and filmed in Adelaide, the fan anthem ‘Jeete Ga India’ has been released to unite all the supporters of Team India.

“I was fascinated by how each team united and supported their team in the stadiums when I went to the see the Football World Cup in Russia recently. I wanted to do something similar for cricket fans here for the upcoming series,” says Rajul Sharma, Country Head of Bharat Army in Australia.



Mr Sharma worked with Rav Aulakh for the song and got other cricket fans involved for the project.

“In our song we have Punjabi dholl played by our Tamil dholli, Maharashtrian dholl tasha group, Gujarati dance group and various Bharat Army Australia members from different Indian backgrounds,” Sharma says.

The highlight of filming the song was when the group was permitted to hoist the Indian flag on the top of Adelaide Oval.

“We were told, we couldn’t carry anything. We explained how we wanted to raise the Indian flag on the top of the Oval and place the shot at a particular spot in the song, where we talk about India winning.

“We were finally allowed to do so and we have raised the Indian flag on the Oval,” he says. 

cricket3.jpg?itok=McB3bIQg&mtime=1542077373

“This whole project is fully dedicated to Team India and Indian fans."

The group will perform the song at the Indian Summer Festival being hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We are thrilled to learn that we will be singing our anthem right before Team India arrives on stage at the Indian Summer festival. We are very excited,” Mr Sharma says. 

cricket4.jpg?itok=dEiUvxCa&mtime=1542077432

