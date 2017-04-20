Bhavika won Class Clowns to present at Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Bhavika Sharma

Bhavika Sharma

Published 20 April 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 20 April 2017 at 2:11pm
By Amit Sarwal
Recently, Bhavika Sharma, an Indian-Australian year 12 student from Hobart, won the state competition – Class Clowns - for Tasmania.

She will be presenting at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on the 21st of April in the National Grand Final.

bhavika_sharma.jpg
Bhavika Sharma - Class Clowns Tasmania winner


Born in Sydney, Bhavika is fluent in Hindi.

She says “I grew up watching Indian TV shows and Bollywood movies.”

“I want to be an actress…stand-up comedy just happened by chance at school,” she adds.

To know about how Bhavika Sharma won the Class Clowns Tasmnaia, listen to her conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.



