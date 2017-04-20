Bhavika won Class Clowns to present at Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Available in other languages

Recently, Bhavika Sharma, an Indian-Australian year 12 student from Hobart, won the state competition – Class Clowns - for Tasmania.





She will be presenting at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival on the 21st of April in the National Grand Final.





Bhavika Sharma - Class Clowns Tasmania winner





Born in Sydney, Bhavika is fluent in Hindi.





She says “I grew up watching Indian TV shows and Bollywood movies.”





“I want to be an actress…stand-up comedy just happened by chance at school,” she adds.





To know about how Bhavika Sharma won the Class Clowns Tasmnaia, listen to her conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.









