Bhoole Bisre Naghme- Part 1

Published 1 December 2016 at 3:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

In this exclusive journey of Hindi film music Raja Venkateswar brings you fascinating anecdotes about old Hindi film songs going back to the mid 30's. Talk of gender equality in India when we had a female music composer! Did you know that K L Sehgal was the uncrowned singing star of the 40's but film actor Ashok Kumar also sang in films? Join Kumud Merani and Raja in the first part of Bhoole Bisre Naghme.

