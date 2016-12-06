SBS Hindi

Bhoole Bisre Naghme - Part 2 Naushad and Mohamed Rafi

Music composer Naushad and Mohamed Rafi

Music composer Naushad and Mohamed Rafi Source: Public Domain

Published 6 December 2016 at 4:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Moving along our journey of old forgotten melodies and the interesting history associated with the musicians and singers, Raja brings us to 1946. This was the year when seemingly K L Sehgal passed the baton on to Mohamed Rafi. Talking about the ace music composer Naushad- does anyone know how he changed the singing style of the then new comer Mukesh?Tune in for Raja Venkateswar's chat with Kumud Merani.

