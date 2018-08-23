SBS Hindi

Bill allowing NRIs to vote by proxy passed by Lok Sabha

World's largest democracy votes one hundred percent on electronic machines

Source: Photo by Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images

Published 23 August 2018 at 10:19am, updated 23 August 2018 at 11:44am
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

The Bill to allow proxy voting by NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) was passed in the lower house of the Indian Parliament recently. We spoke to Major General (Retd) Anil Verma from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) to know more about this bill. NRIs so far are able to vote in the elections in their respective constituencies but have to do so in person. Representation of the People (Amendment) bill allows NRIs to select a proxy to vote for them. The bill is yet to be passed by the Rajya Sabha.

