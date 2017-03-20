Blind Athlete Sagar Bahati will run in Boston Marathon

Sagar Bahati Source: Sagar Bahati
Published 20 March 2017 at 2:06pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 2:22pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When the doctor first told me that I had this disease, it still had not completely affected me. I still had my vision; I could still drive. I only lost my ability to do certain things like playing cricket but thats not something I couldnt live without. But it started getting worse and my family doctor told me that if I wanted to pursue higher studies, I should do it fast and thats when it really sunk in, says Sagar.Harita Mehta spoke to Sagar Bahati
Published 20 March 2017 at 2:06pm, updated 20 March 2017 at 2:22pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share