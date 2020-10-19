Bohras of Sydney mark World Food Day by providing 1.5 tons of food

People from Dawoodi Bohras, a sect of Shia Islam, celebrated World Food Day on 16 October 2020 as a day to help those in need.





Highlights:

200 meals were provided to people with financial hardships, individuals with mental and physical health issues and Refugees.





The celebration aimed to emphasise on zero food waste.





Source: Supplied by Dawoodi Bohra Community Sydney Murtaza J Poonawala, public relations head of the Dawoodi Bohra Community Sydney says the event was done in cooperation with Cumberland Council, as it is in the same area where the Dawoodi Bohra mosque and centre is located, with the help of volunteers from the Community.

Listen to the podcast:

"200 meals were provided to people with financial hardships, individuals with mental and physical health issues and refugees and others who are in distress especially due to Covid-19 and who approach the Council weekly for assistance," said Mr Poonawala. Source: Supplied by Dawoodi Bohra Community Sydney The celebration aimed to emphasise on zero food waste.





“Among our community, there is a lot of emphasis on zero hunger and zero food wastage. We encourage our community to reduce food wastage. It starts from our own community, and we try to spread the message outside as well.”

The Dawoodi Bohras are a Muslim community living in many countries across the world. They trace their heritage to the Fatimi Imams AS, direct descendants of the Prophet Mohammed SAW, in Egypt. Source: Supplied by Dawoodi Bohra Community Sydney





According to The dawoodibohras.com, “Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world are guided by their leader known as the al-Daʿi al-Mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), who first operated from Yemen and then, for the last 450 years, from India.”









