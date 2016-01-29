SBS Hindi

Bollywood and its fresh trend of Adult Comedy !

SBS Hindi

Sunny, Aftab

Sunny, Aftab Source: Facebook, Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 January 2016 at 4:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Finally, Bollywood has dared to venture into the risqué territory too. Even though filmmakers still haven't developed much sexually explicit humour in their films, we're glad it has at least begun. And to shout it out loud, no matter how good or bad a sex comedy may be, we watch every single one of them! So, here's a report by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj about the recent sex comedies trend that has come our way in Bollywood.

Published 29 January 2016 at 4:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds