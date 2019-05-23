SBS Hindi

Bowen withdrawal leaves path clear for Albanese

Anthony Albanese at a Balmain pub.

Anthony Albanese at a Balmain pub. Source: AAP

Published 23 May 2019 at 3:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bhardwaj
Anthony Albanese could become the Labor party's next national leader after challenger Chris Bowen pulled out of the race to replace Bill Shorten. The news comes as the Coalition looks set to form a majority government, after securing at least 76 seats in the House of Representatives.

