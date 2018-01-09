BSE Sensex at its highest ever

Source: AAP/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Published 9 January 2018 at 6:37pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
BSE Sensex crossed the 34,000 mark on 26th December 2017 and is currently holding above that mark. This is the highest ever that the BSE Sensex has reached. Last year on this day (9th January 2017) the Sensex was at 26,727 which means the BSE Sensex has almost gained around 25% in one year. To know more on this stupendous rise we spoke to Dr S.P Sharma who is Chief Economist & Director of Research at PHDCCI (PHD Chamber of Commerce and industry, India) (Disclaimer: This Interview is only for the purpose of News and should in no way be treated as guide for any share market. To get advise on whether to invest in shares or not, please seek professional advice)
