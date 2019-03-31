SBS Hindi

Budget: ATEC demands 'visa-for-life'

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will deliver his first budget on 2 April, 2019.

Published 31 March 2019 at 3:56pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Australia's peak multicultural body has been excluded from Tuesday's budget lock up, as migrant groups call for more funding for anti-racism campaigns and settlement services. The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils says its exclusion from the lock up is a worrying indication of the government's attitude to multicultural communities. The Australian Tourism Export Council has made a pre-budget submission suggesting the government invest in streamlining its visa processing systems and create a 'visa-for-life'.

