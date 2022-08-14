SBS Hindi

Calls for more women and diversity in STEM

Published 15 August 2022
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Anita Barar
National Science Week ((13- 21 August)) is one of Australia's largest festivals featuring more than 1000 talks and activities by universities, schools, research institutions, libraries, museums and science centres. But bubbling underneath the surface are long-existing challenges - a gender gap and a lack of diversity. There's a new push to discover the next generation of talent in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics - also known as STEM.

