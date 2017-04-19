Can a Professional Year program help international students get a job in Australia?

Available in other languages

The Professional Year program is a well-structured professional development program for international students in Australia.





This program combines formal learning and workplace experience for international students who have recently graduated from Australian universities.





A Professional Year program runs for 44 weeks.





This includes 32 weeks of classroom training and 12 weeks of workplace internship.





AnjalI, A Melbourne based professional year trainer, says that “The program is offered to students who have completed minimum of 2 years of an Australian Bachelor’s or Masters’ degrees in Accounting, ICT or Engineering.”





She adds that most often graduates from these streams have theoretical knowledge but lack the confident to work at an Australian company.





Anjali says “a Professional Year program not only offers practical skills but also networking opportunities towards a great career in Australia.”





It can also help international students adjust to the Australian workplace culture.





But the most common reason for international students to join a Professional Year program is “eligibility for 5 extra migration points towards Australian permanent residency,” She adds.





Anjali advises students that instead the students should focus on practical work experience in their field of study.





To know more about a Professional Year program in Australia, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Anjali.









