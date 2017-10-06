Can an Indian researcher win the next Nobel Prize?

scientist

Scientist works with cells in their lab Source: SBS News

Published 6 October 2017 at 5:55pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Among the 835 individuals who have won the Nobel Prize till now, 12 are Indians.

People all over the world are excited as it is once again Nobel season.

Among the 835 individuals who have won the Nobel Prize till now, 12 are Indians.

Among these some were Indian citizens – Rabindranath Tagore (Literature, 19130, C. V. Raman (Physics, 1930), Mother Teresa (Peace, 1979), Amartya Sen (Economics, 1998), and Kailash Satyarthi (Peace, 2014) – and a few of Indian origin or residency – Hargobind Khurana (Medicine or Physiology, 1968), Subramanyam Chandrashekhar (Physics, 1983) and  Venkataraman Ramakrishnan (Chemistry, 2009).

In addition, Ronald Ross (Physiology or Medicine, 1902), Rudyard Kipling (Literature, 1907), The Dalai Lama (Peace, 1989) and V.S.Naipaul  (Literature, 2001) were either born in India or were of Indian ancestry or residents of India when they became recipients of the Nobel Prize.

The question now on everyone’s mind is when will an Indian researcher win the Nobel again?

To know more about this burning question, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Canberra-based policy expert and researcher Usman W. Chohan.

Usman W. Chohan
Usman W. Chohan Source: Usman W. Chohan


