SBS Hindi

Can India replace China as Australia's trade partner?

SBS Hindi

prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Australian PM Scott Morrison (left) speaks to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 04, 2019. Source: AAP Image/ Lukas Coch

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2020 at 1:43pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

With Australia's trade relationship with China dwindling, India could open new markets for Australia, says chairperson of the India Australia Strategic Alliance, Mr Jagvinder Singh Virk.

Published 27 May 2020 at 1:43pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • China imposed an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley
  • A Free Trade Agreement would facilitate and hasten the ties beneficial to both Australia and India.
  • Australia will soon be importing barley and fruits to India
"There's great hope for further strengthening trade ties between Australia and India," Mr Virk told SBS Hindi.

"The relationship with China was such that it was, breakfast, lunch and dinner with China. Australia had put all its eggs in one basket," Mr Virk says.

According to Mr Virk, India can now play a major role to fill this gap.

In terms of population, India has large numbers like China and 25% of India's population is under the age of 35.

Hence India stands a good chance to enhance trade and other ties with Australia, Mr Virk opines.

READ MORE

China targets tariffs on Australian barley as rift widens



On June 4, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and India's Prime Minister Modi will hold a virtual conference.

"It will then perhaps come to light as to which sectors trade and other partnerships can be further strengthened. Till then there are a lot of possibilities but it remains to be seen if they are converted to realities," Mr Virk says.

"A free trade agreement is very necessary, and should be done as a fast forward action", Mr Virk avers.

India and Australia have different methods of working but the question is of will, Mr Virk adds, "If Australia wants, a lot can be achieved."

Listen to the podcast: 

LISTEN TO
Can India replace China as Australia's trade partner? image

Can India replace China as Australia's trade partner?

SBS Hindi

27/05/202008:47


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

SBS Hindi News 07 January 2023: Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts