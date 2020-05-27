Highlights China imposed an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley

A Free Trade Agreement would facilitate and hasten the ties beneficial to both Australia and India.

Australia will soon be importing barley and fruits to India

"There's great hope for further strengthening trade ties between Australia and India," Mr Virk told SBS Hindi.





"The relationship with China was such that it was, breakfast, lunch and dinner with China. Australia had put all its eggs in one basket," Mr Virk says.





According to Mr Virk, India can now play a major role to fill this gap.





In terms of population, India has large numbers like China and 25% of India's population is under the age of 35.





Hence India stands a good chance to enhance trade and other ties with Australia, Mr Virk opines.





On June 4, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and India's Prime Minister Modi will hold a virtual conference.





"It will then perhaps come to light as to which sectors trade and other partnerships can be further strengthened. Till then there are a lot of possibilities but it remains to be seen if they are converted to realities," Mr Virk says.





"A free trade agreement is very necessary, and should be done as a fast forward action", Mr Virk avers.





India and Australia have different methods of working but the question is of will, Mr Virk adds, "If Australia wants, a lot can be achieved."





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Can India replace China as Australia's trade partner? SBS Hindi 27/05/2020 08:47







