A leader is a person who rules or guides or who has influence or power.





Can parents be considered leaders at home?





Ruchi Motial-Suri, owner of Success Culture, specializes in organizing workshops on Positive Parenting in Australia, says “a leader is in harmony with themselves and understand their weaknesses as well as their strengths.”





“In my experience as a people manager and executive coach, people are not “Born Leaders” – Leaders are cultivated by supportive carers,” adds Ruchi.





Parents can be leaders at home just like the CEO of a company.





Ruchi observes that parents as leaders need to know where they themselves are headed.





“They need to be confident in their choices and actions,” adds Ruchi.





Once the parents are aware they can use positive parenting methods to teach the following three basic characteristics to their children – Self-Awareness, Problem solving and creativity, and Confidence.





Self-Awareness

Analyse – Don’t blame Lead your child to accept their strengths as well as their shortcomings. Guide your child towards their strengths rather than away from their weaknesses

Problem Solving and Creativity

Allow your child freedom of thought. Allow them to make their own mistakes and then encourage them to find their own solutions. Allow them to think outside the box.

Confidence

Being self-aware means your child believes in their own strengths. Confidence allows them to explore further opportunities.

Ruchi says “ensuring these basics are instilled in your child will lead them to qualities attributed to leaders.”





To know more about the role of parents as leaders in positive parenting, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Ruchi Motial-Suri of Success Culture (www.successculture.com).



