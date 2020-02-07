SBS Hindi

Can Yoga help Parkinson's disease patients?

Neurologist Dr Sanjay Raghav

Neurologist Dr Sanjay Raghav Source: Dr Sanjay Raghav

Published 7 February 2020 at 3:47pm, updated 7 February 2020 at 4:22pm
By Anita Barar
Available in other languages

Parkinson's disease is a neurological condition that affects the control of body movements. Patients are mentally healthy but become dependent due to disorders related to the balance of the body. Melbourne based neurologist Dr Sanjay Raghav, with the support of Parkinson's Victoria, has designed a special Yoga and Wellness program to help Parkinson’s patients.

Movement disorder specialist Dr. Raghav explained in detail about this program and how patients come together to do many special yoga asanas and activities. Dr. Raghav has a special interest in movement disorders which include tremors, Parkinson’s Disease, Tics, Dystonia and Huntington’s  Disease.

Human Brain
Human Brain Source: Getty Images/SCIEPRO


Dr Raghav is Associate Professor at RMIT University and Senior Lecturer at Monarch University. He told his faith was completely built on Yoga when he benefited from it. He then studied the same in India and met with doctors and patients working in the same direction on Parkinson's disease there.  Dr. Radhav is also a visiting professor at one of the Yoga University in India. He said that his teaching is based on the clinical experience and Parkinson’s disease-specific Yoga routine.

He is running this program with impressive results since 2014.

Dr Raghav added his specialised program of Yoga, Meditation, and other lifestyle interventions have been proven to improve the condition and delay the deterioration associated with Parkinson’s disease. 

