Can Yoga help Parkinson's disease patients?

Movement disorder specialist Dr. Raghav explained in detail about this program and how patients come together to do many special yoga asanas and activities. Dr. Raghav has a special interest in movement disorders which include tremors, Parkinson’s Disease, Tics, Dystonia and Huntington’s Disease.





Human Brain Source: Getty Images/SCIEPRO





Dr Raghav is Associate Professor at RMIT University and Senior Lecturer at Monarch University. He told his faith was completely built on Yoga when he benefited from it. He then studied the same in India and met with doctors and patients working in the same direction on Parkinson's disease there. Dr. Radhav is also a visiting professor at one of the Yoga University in India. He said that his teaching is based on the clinical experience and Parkinson’s disease-specific Yoga routine.





He is running this program with impressive results since 2014.





Dr Raghav added his specialised program of Yoga, Meditation, and other lifestyle interventions have been proven to improve the condition and delay the deterioration associated with Parkinson’s disease.





***





















